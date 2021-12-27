Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Target by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Target by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 268,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $221.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day moving average of $246.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

