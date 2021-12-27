Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

EQR opened at $88.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

