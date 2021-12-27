Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 177,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in AbbVie by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $133.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

