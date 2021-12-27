Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 35,628 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Allegion worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Allegion by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.1% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $127.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average is $135.44. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

