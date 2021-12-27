Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,654 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,293,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,249,000 after acquiring an additional 480,987 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 74,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

NYSE:OXY opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

