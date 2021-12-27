Dynamic (DYN) Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $195.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,594.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.80 or 0.07936505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00309393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.00910023 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00074763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00451608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00255533 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

