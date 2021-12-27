eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in eBay were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

EBAY stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.17. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,690. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

