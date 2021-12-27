Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL opened at $228.24 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.79 and a 200-day moving average of $220.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

