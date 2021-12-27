Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Separately, HSBC raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Edenred stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. 7,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,044. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

