Egretia Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $606,869.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Egretia

Egretia is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

