Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $25,173,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 214,100 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,822 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.6% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,071 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

NASDAQ EA opened at $132.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $355,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.