Elliott Opportunity II Corp’s (OTCMKTS:EOCWU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 27th

Elliott Opportunity II’s (OTCMKTS:EOCWU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. Elliott Opportunity II had issued 53,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $530,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS EOCWU opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

