Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 90.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $808.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 172.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $805.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $814.79. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

