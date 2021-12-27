Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,495. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

