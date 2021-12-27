Estate Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 45,515 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after acquiring an additional 391,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $320.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

