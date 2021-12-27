Estate Counselors LLC Buys 4,280 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $130.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

