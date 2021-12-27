Estate Counselors LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $191.85 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $151.95 and a 52 week high of $197.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.47.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

