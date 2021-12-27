Estate Counselors LLC Sells 52,450 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,450 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after buying an additional 196,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

