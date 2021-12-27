Evergreen Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 776,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 31.7% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $89,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.20 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

