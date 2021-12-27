Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

EVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,965,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

