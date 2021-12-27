Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.83

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 43481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

