Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $435.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.45.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

