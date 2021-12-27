Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Falcon Minerals worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $404.24 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 387.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

