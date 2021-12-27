Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $62.59 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

