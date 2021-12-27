Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.15.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $132.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $15,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.