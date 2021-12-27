FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $312.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FDX opened at $253.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

