Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Trading Up 0.3%

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 302.50 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 301 ($4.05). Approximately 122,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 545,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($4.03).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 296.85. The firm has a market cap of £945.41 million and a P/E ratio of 17.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.17. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

