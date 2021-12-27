Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 6,252 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY opened at $50.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.