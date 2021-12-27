Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 6,671 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.62 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.