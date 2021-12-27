Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 19,849 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after purchasing an additional 679,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,083,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,338,000 after purchasing an additional 578,010 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $128.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

