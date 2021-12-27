Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $21.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,539.6% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 313,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,120 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $240.46 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

