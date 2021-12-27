Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $113.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

