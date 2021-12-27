Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.18% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,483,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,587,000 after buying an additional 112,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98,325 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

