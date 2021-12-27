First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 105.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 75.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 93.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.