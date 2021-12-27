First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.70

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.70 and last traded at $83.70, with a volume of 2093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.03.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

