First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.70

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.70 and last traded at $83.70, with a volume of 2093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.03.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
