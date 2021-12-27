First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

