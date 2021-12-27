First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEED. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000.

Shares of DEED opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

