FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 46,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.30. 5,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

