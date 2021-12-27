Flamingo Price Reaches $0.42 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 29% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $62.29 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00063030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.79 or 0.07873550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00078549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00055125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,763.41 or 0.99946644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

