FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $62,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,516,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $223.69 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.96.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

