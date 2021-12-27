Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fossil Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Fossil Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,616 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Fossil Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,799 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fossil Group by 411.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

FOSL stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.32 million, a P/E ratio of 339.00 and a beta of 1.78. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.