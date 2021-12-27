Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 493,615 shares.The stock last traded at $6.30 and had previously closed at $6.27.

FSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $668.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Street Properties’s previous dividend of $0.09. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

