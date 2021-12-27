Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

FNLPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

