Front Barnett Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 110.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,097,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

