Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 45,164 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,164 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $54,000.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $93.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of -180.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

