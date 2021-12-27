Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 5,345 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.1% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $364.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

