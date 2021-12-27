Frontier Investment Corp Units’ Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Frontier Investment Corp Units’ (OTCMKTS:FICVU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 28th. Frontier Investment Corp Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:FICVU opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth about $398,000.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

