FundX Investment Group LLC Makes New $984,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.