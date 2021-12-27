Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $334.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.73 and its 200-day moving average is $301.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

